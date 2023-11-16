State Rep Being Taken To Court By Insurance Company

(ONN) – An insurance company has filed suit against State Representative Jon Cross and his wife after the couple lost their Kenton home in a house fire.

In the documents filed in federal court, it shows that Jon and Christina Cross are being taken to court by their insurance company, Liberty Mutual.

They found that the couple did $300,000 worth of upgrades on their home starting in March.

The house was worth $245,000 when the Crosses first bought it in 2014.

Liberty Mutual requires a 90-day notice of any updates that would increase the home’s value by more than $5,000 and says the Crosses failed to provide that notice.

The lawsuit does not provide the value of the insurance claim submitted by the cross family but Liberty Mutual is arguing they aren’t responsible for paying more than the policy limit of $634,390.40.

The State Fire Marshal investigated the fire that happened at Cross’ home.

The cause of it is undetermined.

Property records show the Cross Family bought a home in Findlay worth $792,000.

The 83rd District that Cross represents includes Hancock County , Hardin County and a portion of Logan County.

Cross’ attorneys provided the following statement to WTOL 11.