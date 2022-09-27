State Representative Candidate Forum Being Held

The two people vying to be state representative in the 83rd Ohio House District will be participating in a forum.

The candidate forum between incumbent Republican State Rep. Jon Cross, of Kenton, and Democrat challenger Claire Osborne, of Findlay, will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. on WFIN.

The deadline to register to vote in the fall midterm election is October 11th.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

You can listen to the forum by clicking here.