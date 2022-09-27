Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

State Representative Candidate Forum Being Held

The two people vying to be state representative in the 83rd Ohio House District will be participating in a forum.

The candidate forum between incumbent Republican State Rep. Jon Cross, of Kenton, and Democrat challenger Claire Osborne, of Findlay, will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. on WFIN.

The deadline to register to vote in the fall midterm election is October 11th.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8th.

