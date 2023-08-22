State Representative Moving To Findlay

State Representative Jon Cross and his family are moving to Findlay.

Cross’ Kenton home was destroyed in a fire on August 5th.

Cross released a statement thanking people for their support and announcing his family’s move to Findlay.

The Cross Family statement can be read below.

“Christina, Carson, Connor and I are deeply touched and moved by the outpouring of support and action from our family, friends and community. First and foremost, we would like to return the love by offering our heartfelt thanks for everyone who connected with us. Every prayer, phone call, text message, letter, hug and care package has made our days brighter and our souls stronger. We are blessed to be alive and in good spirits thanks to you.

My first priority is to provide stability for my family. The Cross family will soon move to Findlay, Ohio, as we’ve made the tough decision to not rebuild. The new school year starts this week, with our boys enrolled in their new schools in Findlay, and Christina and I are back engaged with our professional careers and public service duties. We are far from finished with a long road to recovery, but with grit and determination we now have some stability. Thank you for your grace to allow us time to do so.

No matter where we live within the district, I will continue to do my best to champion all parts of the 83rd district. Hancock, Hardin and Logan counties are special places to live, work and prosper!



Finally, my family and I will advocate the best we can for fire safety and prevention efforts. Remember to check smoke detectors, plan and practice home evacuation efforts, install heat alarms in garages, protect legal/government documents in a fire proof safe, and make sure car and home insurance policies are up-to-date.”

The 83rd District that Cross represents includes Hancock County , Hardin County and a portion of Logan County.