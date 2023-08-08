State Rep’s Home Destroyed In Fire

The Kenton home of State Representative Jon Cross was destroyed in a fire.

The Kenton Fire Department responded to the report of a garage fire on Maureen Drive Saturday night.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the garage and house were engulfed in flames.

Cross and his family safely made it out of the house, and Cross posted the following on his Facebook page.

“Christina Q. Cross, Carson, Connor, Buckeye and I are very, very grateful for the love and prayers from our community and many friends near and far! We thank GOD we are all safe, as well as our neighbors and first responders.

The fire didn’t win! We may have lost the house, the cars and everything else, but the flags still fly and our spirit is still strong!”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The district Cross represents includes Hancock County , Hardin County and a portion of Logan County.