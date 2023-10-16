State Route 15 Getting Another Overpass

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 will move ahead with a project to construct an overpass on County Road 193 over State Route 15 between the city of Findlay and the village of Vanlue in Hancock County.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

The location at State Route 15/County Road 193 was selected for an overpass because of its central location between the interchange ramps at either State Route 37 or State Route 330/County Road 197 at Vanlue. County Road 193 provides good access to routes with direct access to State Route 15.

Over the last several weeks, ODOT has collected public comments regarding the proposed project. “Public involvement is an important part of the project development process that helps ensure our planners and designers have all the information available and consider every aspect,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District 1 deputy director. “Of the comments received, emergency response times were the most common concerns raised for this project,” he said.

In anticipation of this project, ODOT held discussions with local officials regarding how an overpass could impact where emergency turnaround points are needed. To ensure the best access for emergency response and winter snow and ice operations, ODOT agreed to construct two new emergency turnaround points along State Route 15 with its own forces. As a result of the new overpass and additional emergency turnaround points, the emergency response times are not expected to diminish and may improve for some residents.

Loss of access to State Route 15 was another concern voiced during the public involvement phase.

“Changing how folks connect with State Route 15 is a goal of the overpass project,” said Hughes. “The safest place to enter and exit the highway is at interchange ramps,” he said.

The project is estimated to cost $6.3 million including design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction costs. The project secured funding from the County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO), ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Hancock County Engineer, and ODOT District 1.

“We have been fortunate to have great partners at ODOT District 1 to find and develop solutions that improve safety and move goods, services, and people throughout Hancock County and our region,” said Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade. “Through this collaboration, we have been able to leverage funds from federal, state, and local sources that are not always available to help projects like this become a reality and improve safety,” he said.

Temporary lane closures on State Route 15 are expected during construction, along with a detour of traffic on County Road 193 across State Route 15.

Two overpass projects along State Route 15 have been underway and are scheduled to be finished in 2023.

One of the overpasses is at County Road 180 over State Route 15 near Findlay and the other is at County Road 169 and State Route 15 near Vanlue.