State Route 15 Under U.S. 68 To Be Restricted To One Lane

The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising drivers that State Route 15 under the U.S. 68 bridge on the south end of Findlay will be restricted to one lane starting Wednesday.

ODOT says the lane restriction will be in place for approximately 30 days as crews put the finishing touches on the U.S. 68 bridge deck replacement project.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and stay alert in work zones, as 20 ODOT work crews have been struck so far this year by drivers not paying attention.

The U.S. 68 bridge over State Route 15 reopened last Tuesday after being closed for four months.