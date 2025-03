(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

HANCOCK COUNTY: State Route 37 safety improvement

SR 37 between SR 15 and CR 180 will close on Monday, March 31, for approximately 45 days to widen the roadway, add edge and centerline rumble strips, and replace guardrails.

Detour: SR 15 to U.S. 68 to I-75 to SR 12, back to SR 37