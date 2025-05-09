State Route 37 Reopens After Completion Of Safety Project

Some drivers will no longer have to take a detour now that a road has reopened.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reopened State Route 37 between County Road 180 and State Route 15 on Friday.

The roadway closed on March 31 for a safety project to widen the road, add rumble strips, and install new guardrails.

The reopening of the roadway comes ahead of the May 15th closure of a stretch of State Route 568 for bridge repairs. Get more details on that by clicking here.