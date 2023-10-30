State Route 568 Closed For Construction Of Pedestrian Bridge

State Route 568 is closed for construction of the pedestrian bridge portion of the Blanchard River Greenway Trail extension project.

The City of Findlay says the closure began on Monday, October 30th and will go from Bright Road to County Road 236, lasting for approximately 45 days.

The pedestrian bridge will be located north of the existing State Route 568 bridge and take people over the Blanchard River.

This extension of the Greenway Trail will take it to County Road 236, and in the future, the city says it wants to extend the Greenway Trail from County Road 236 out to Riverbend Recreation Area.

Anyone with questions about the project may call the City of Findlay Engineering Department at 419-424-7121.