State Route 568 Closing For Bridge Rehab Projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that State Route 568 will close on Thursday, May 15 for approximately 60 days to rehabilitate two bridges on State Route 568 on the east side of Findlay.

Work will include overlaying the bridge decks, replacing the approach slabs and deck edges, and patching and sealing concrete surfaces.

Over the Blanchard River between Township Road 234 and County Road 236

Over the ditch between County Road 236 and County Road 237

