State Route 568 Closing For Bridge Rehab Projects

(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

HANCOCK COUNTY: STATE ROUTE 568 CLOSURE

SR 568 on the southeast side of the city of Findlay will close Thursday, May 15, for approximately 60 days to rehabilitate two bridges:

Over the Blanchard River between TT 234 and CR 236

Over Glauner Ditch between CR 236 and CR 237

Truck detour: SR 37 to SR 15 to SR 330, back to SR 568

NOTE: SR 37 will reopen before SR 568 closes.

