State Route 568 Closing For Culvert Replacement
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a project will close State Route 568 east of Findlay.
ODOT says State Route 568 between Township Road 253 and Township Road 196 will close on Monday, July 10th for approximately five days for a culvert replacement.
The suggested detour can be seen in the tweet below and by clicking here.
