State Route 568 Closing For Greenway Trail Project

State Route 568 will be closing for construction of the pedestrian bridge portion of the Blanchard River Greenway Trail extension project.

The City of Findlay says the closure will go from Bright Road to County Road 236 and begin on Wednesday, October 25th and last approximately 45 days.

The pedestrian bridge will be located north of the existing State Route 568 bridge and take people over the Blanchard River.

For a while now, the westbound lane of State Route 568 has been closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow for construction of the shared-use path on the north side of State Route 568.

This extension of the Greenway Trail will take it to County Road 236, and in the future, the city says it wants to extend the Greenway Trail from County Road 236 out to Riverbend Recreation Area.