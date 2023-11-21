State Route 568 Reopens As Trail Construction Finishes

Late Monday, State Route 568 reopened from Bright Road to County Road 236 after being closed for construction of the pedestrian bridge portion of the Blanchard River Greenway Trail extension.

The City of Findlay says details of the ribbon cutting for the trail extension are forthcoming.

The new shared-use path starts at the existing Greenway Trail on East Main Cross Street and extends eastward along State Route 568 towards the County Road 236 shared-use path.

The new path goes under the Bright Road overpass, turns south towards State Route 568 and then turns back to the east along State Route 568.

At the Blanchard River, a new pedestrian bridge has been built just north of the existing bridge to get users across the Blanchard River.