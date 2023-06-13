Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

State Route 65 Reopens North Of Ottawa

The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 65 north of Ottawa is back open.

ODOT said State Route 65 a little north of the Village of Ottawa in Putnam County had been closed at the location for a culvert replacement project for more than a month.

ODOT said crews removed the barricades at around 1 p.m. Tuesday and the roadway reopened.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted the pictures below to their Twitter account, showing the completed culvert.

 