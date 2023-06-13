State Route 65 Reopens North Of Ottawa
The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 65 north of Ottawa is back open.
ODOT said State Route 65 a little north of the Village of Ottawa in Putnam County had been closed at the location for a culvert replacement project for more than a month.
ODOT said crews removed the barricades at around 1 p.m. Tuesday and the roadway reopened.
The Ohio Department of Transportation posted the pictures below to their Twitter account, showing the completed culvert.
State Route 65 is open and looking fabulous! 🎉
Located just north of the village of Ottawa in Putnam County, this location has been 🚧 closed for a culvert replacement project for over a month. Crews removed the barricades about 1 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/goj9DBmeTI
— ODOT NW Ohio (@ODOT_NWOhio) June 13, 2023