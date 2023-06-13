State Route 65 Reopens North Of Ottawa

The Ohio Department of Transportation says State Route 65 north of Ottawa is back open.

ODOT said State Route 65 a little north of the Village of Ottawa in Putnam County had been closed at the location for a culvert replacement project for more than a month.

ODOT said crews removed the barricades at around 1 p.m. Tuesday and the roadway reopened.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted the pictures below to their Twitter account, showing the completed culvert.