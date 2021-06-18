State Route 698 Closing For Bridge Replacements

People who use State Route 698 to drive from Jenera to Findlay will have to take a different route due to some bridge replacements.

State Route 698 will be closed for approximately six months, beginning Monday, as two bridges are fully replaced.

The first bridge is just south of Interstate 75 and the second is about a mile further south, at the curve in the roadway.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says work on both of the bridges will begin on Monday.

A detour will be posted.