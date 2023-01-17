State Senator Matt Dolan Announces U.S. Senate Bid

(ONN) – A Republican State Senator from the Cleveland suburb of Chagrin Falls is again running for a higher office.

Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, plans to launch another U.S. Senate campaign.

Dolan lost his race in the Republican Senate primary in the state last year.

Now he’s looking to unseat long-time Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Brown has said he intends to seek a fourth term next year.

Dolan is the first Republican to officially jump into what’s expected to be a competitive race.