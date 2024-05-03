State Treasurer Announces $30 Million Israel Bond Purchase

(From the Ohio Treasurer’s Office)

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has announced the $30 million purchase of a two-year, fixed-rate Israel Bond.

“For thirty-plus years, the Treasurer’s office has turned to Israel Bonds as a way to bring strong returns and balance to its investment portfolio,” said Treasurer Sprague. “With its long track record of providing competitive rates and timely and reliable repayments, Israel Bonds continues to be a sound investment for Ohio. We’re proud to continue the state’s long-standing history of purchasing these bonds.”

With the purchase settled on May 1, the bond will mature in two years, on May 1, 2026, with an interest rate of 5.37%. The purchase replaces $30 million in bonds that had recently matured.

Since Israel Bonds was established in 1951, Israel has maintained a perfect record of interest and principal payments.

Since 1993, every Ohio Treasurer has invested in Israel Bonds, joining more than 115 other state and municipal public employee pension and treasury funds. After the purchase, the Ohio Treasury now holds a total of $262.5 million in Israel Bonds, continuing Ohio’s standing as one of the largest government holders of these bonds in the United States. This purchase brings Ohio’s total purchases to $357.5 million since Treasurer Sprague took office.