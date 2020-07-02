State Unveils Color-Coded County-By-County COVID Map

Governor DeWine unveiled the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System to help make clear the dangers happening in Ohio counties due to the coronavirus.

The four-level color-coded system is built on data to assess COVID-19 spread and inform and empower individuals, businesses, & local governments in their response.

Level 1 counties are in yellow, which signifies active exposure and spread.

Level 2 counties are in orange, which signifies increased exposure and spread.

Level 3 counties are in red, which signifies very high exposure and spread.

Level 4 counties are in purple, which signifies severe exposure and spread.

Hancock County was on the yellow level as of Thursday.

Hancock Public Health said there were 77 cases of coronavirus in the county as of Thursday and one death.

Franklin County was red, and approaching purple.

There were 54,166 cases in Ohio as of Thursday and 2,903 deaths.