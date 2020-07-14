States Telling Visitors From Ohio To Quarantine

Some states are adding Ohio to their list of travel advisories.

Ohioans will now be required to quarantine for two weeks upon entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.

The advisories apply to any state with a positive test rate higher than ten per 100,000 residents.

Anyone caught violating the advisory could face fines of up to $10,000.

Governor Cuomo said travelers would be fined $2,000 if they leave an airport without submitting a health information form.

In addition, enforcement teams will be present at New York state airports to make sure inbound travelers from hot spot states furnish personal information.