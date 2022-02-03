Statewide Candidate Entries Set For Ohio’s Primary Election

The candidate lineup is set for the statewide races in Ohio’s May primary.

The filing deadline was Wednesday, 90 days ahead of the primary.

The crowded race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio topped out at 13 major-party candidates.

Governor Mike DeWine drew three primary challengers, and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose drew two.

Three statewide officeholders – Attorney General Dave Yost, Treasurer Robert Sprague and Auditor Keith Faber, all Republicans – face no same-party competition in May.

The same is the case for two Ohio Supreme Court justices.

Democratic candidates are running unopposed in all races except governor and U.S. Senate.

