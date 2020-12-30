Statewide COVID-19 Curfew Being Extended Again

Governor DeWine has announced that the Ohio Department of Health will be extending the state’s COVID-19 curfew again.

This 3-week extension means the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect until at least January 23rd.

DeWine said the curfew is being extended again because it’s still unclear what effect the holidays will have on COVID numbers for hospitals and healthcare systems.

The curfew originally went into effect on November 19th.

The governor reminds people that the curfew does not apply to those who are going to and from work or have a medical emergency or need medical care.

And he says the curfew is not intended to stop people from getting groceries or going to a pharmacy.

He says picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering delivery is permitted, but establishments must stop serving food and drink at 10 p.m.

