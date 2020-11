Even though a record number of people voted early in this election, plenty of people are still heading to the polls on Election Day on Tuesday.

Kyle says he was in and out quickly at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay.

Poll workers at St. Marks told WFIN that voting has been steady.

The St. Marks polling location includes eight precincts and has about 40 voting machines.

Polls will be open until 7:30 Tuesday night.