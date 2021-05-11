Still A Lot Of High Water After Heavy Weekend Rainfall

There’s still plenty of high water out there after that heavy rainfall last weekend.

People are being reminded to drive with caution around flooded areas, to always obey all road closed signs and to never try to drive through high water.

On Tuesday afternoon, a work van got stuck in high water on Hancock County Road 86 approaching the Putnam County line next to the Blanchard River.

Fortunately there’s no more rain in the forecast for a while.

Wednesday is looking to be mostly sunny with a high around 60.