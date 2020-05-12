Still A “Treacherous Time” Health Director Says

Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton say they expect to see a rebound of COVID-19 cases as the state begins to reopen.

They expressed their concerns during their daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

Acton says even though restrictions are being lifted, it’s still a “treacherous time” for Ohioans, who need to double-down on safety measures like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Governor DeWine responded to a report from NBC News that identifies Columbus as a potential COVID-19 “hot spot.”

When asked about the story by a reporter, DeWine said there are no promises of public safety as Ohio businesses reopen.

He added that it’s up to everyone to make sure that the economy resumes as safely as possible.