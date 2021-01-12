Stock+Field Closing All Locations, Including Findlay

Stock+Field is closing its 25 locations, including the one in Findlay at the mall.

Stock+Field (formerly Big R) says 2020 presented many challenges and they were not immune to them.

Stock+Field says they’ve partnered with providers of new merchandise and will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks.

“Even (and especially) in a pandemic – we believe the customer should be able to get some wins,” the company said on its website.

The company thanks its employees and customers, especially in the rural communities it has partnered with.

They hope to reopen stores at some point in the future.