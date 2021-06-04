Stock+Field Seeking Suggestions For New Name

Stock+Field is asking for help in turning the page as they reopen previously closed stores, including in Findlay.

They are renaming the stores and want to know what you would call a store that “serves the hardworking families of the heartland.”

The new store name will be revealed in the first week of July.

Click here to fill out a form and submit your entry.

In January, Stock+Field announced it was closing its 25 locations, including the one in Findlay at the mall.

Then in April, they announced they were under new management and that many of the stores would be reopening, including the ones in Findlay and Lima.

Their website shows that the Findlay location is at 70 percent and will be reopening soon.