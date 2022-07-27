Stolen AEP Ohio Truck Located

AEP Ohio says their pickup truck that was stolen Monday from the Zanesville area has been located.

The truck was found abandoned at a park in southeast Columbus.

The person who stole the truck has not been apprehended.

AEP says it appreciates the public’s help in keeping an eye out for the vehicle.

After the truck was stolen, AEP said the suspect could be wearing an AEP shirt he found in the truck.

People were reminded, if they’re approached by an individual identifying themselves as an AEP employee, their employment status can be verified by calling 1-800-672-2231.