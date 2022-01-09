Stolen Baby Jesus Returned to Arlington Church

Arlington United Methodist Church says the Baby Jesus that was stolen from their new nativity has been returned.

Pastor Mark Gregory posted on Facebook on Sunday HE HAS RETURNED JUST AS HE SAID HE WOULD!!!

He says it was a little more than 3 days (more like 7) however He is back.

Pastor Gregory says now the Christmas story at AUMC will forever be changed to “He was wrapped in a Dollar General bag and placed in a manger…”

The pastor thanks the parties who returned their Baby Jesus, saying you did the right thing and we are good.