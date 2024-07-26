Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Crash On Interstate 75

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 11:55 PM, troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on routine patrol when a trooper identified a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling north on Interstate Route 75. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen by the Lima Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated with the 2017 Chevrolet Impala and the driver of the stolen vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Troopers with the Findlay Post were requested to assist and deployed stop stick devices. The pursuit traveled approximately 11 miles before the suspect vehicle struck the rear of a 2022 Ford F-150 in Eagle Township, southwest of Findlay. The driver of the F-150 pulled to the right berm. The stolen Impala entered the median and rolled over several times, coming to final rest on its top. The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Ryan A. Aab, age 16, of Lima. He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the F-150 was identified as Terry W. Hopper, age 47, of Knoxville, Tennessee. There were four passengers in the F-150. None of the occupants claimed injury.

Assisting troopers on scene were the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Police, D&D Towing, R&A Towing, Hanco EMS and Liberty Township Fire Department. After receiving medical attention at the hospital, Ryan A. Aab was transported to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center and potential charges will be reviewed by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. All of the occupants in both vehicles were reportedly wearing seatbelts. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.