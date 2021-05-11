Stone Foltz Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The parents of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a fraternity and some of its members over their son’s alleged hazing death.

The 20-year-old was reportedly ordered to drink alcohol at an off-campus event hosted by Pi Kappa Alpha on March 4th.

A roommate later found Foltz unresponsive in his Bowling Green apartment.

When first responders arrived, Foltz was not breathing and was being given CPR by his roommate.

Foltz was taken to Wood County Hospital and then transferred to Toledo Hospital where he died on March 7th.

His blood alcohol level was found to be five times the legal limit.

The wrongful death lawsuit names the fraternity and 20 individuals allegedly involved in the hazing incident.

In April, eight students were indicted in connection with Foltz’s death.