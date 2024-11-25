Stores Affected By Big Box Retailer Coming To Mall Location Being Notified

The owner of the Findlay Village Mall is starting to send out notices to mall tenants who will be affected by a big box retailer’s plans to build a store on the mall site.

In September, The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the application for site plan review submitted by the owner of the mall for a new 131,809 square foot retail big box store at 1800 Tiffin Avenue, the location of the mall.

Planning commission documents show that the plan is to demolish the middle section of the mall, a 188,000 square foot structure designated lot 8 in the picture below, to build the new 131,809 square foot retail store.

As for the name of the retailer, Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says that will be released on the retailer’s timeline and no sooner.

The demolition will create separation of the new big box store from Dunham’s, Michael’s, and Tokyo Steakhouse to the west, leaving room for a 24-foot drive and additional parking spots on the west side.

The newly open space in the front will allow to keep a consistent drive aisle along the front of the new retail store lining up with the Runnings store.

The new retail store will have 406 parking spots, which is above the minimum required.

Mayor Muryn is urging affected mall tenants to contact the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Office at 419-422-3313 for assistance.