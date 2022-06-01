Storm Brings Down Trees And Wires Causing Power Outages

That thunderstorm that blew through Findlay and the region on Wednesday night brought down quite a few trees and wires, causing some outages.

In the video below, a tree came down on lines on the University of Findlay campus, knocking out power to the light at Howard and Cory.

Over on Myrtle Avenue, a transformer caught on fire and ignited a tree on fire.

In other areas of the north side of Findlay other trees and lines were down.

The damage was worse in the McComb area, where several poles were down, bringing wires with them.

The roofs were torn off a few barns as well.

The forecast will calm down the next few days, with partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a high around 70, and then sunny and 74 Friday.