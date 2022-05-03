Storm Sends Tree Into House In Findlay

That line of severe storms that blew through Findlay Tuesday uprooted a tree and sent it into a house.

It happened at the northeast corner of Sandusky Street and Western Avenue.

The people who live there said nobody was injured as the tree crashed into the house at around 5:45 p.m.

The storm brought down other trees as well as some wires and caused some power outages.

The storm produced a Tornado Warning for Hancock County and surrounding counties as radar indicated that the storm was rotating.