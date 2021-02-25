Storm Sewer Project To Impact Traffic In McComb

A storm sewer project will impact traffic in and through McComb for approximately three weeks.

Beginning Monday, March 1st, storm sewer installation will close the intersection of State Route 235/Park Drive and State Route 613/Main Street in McComb

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the closure will last approximately 21 days.

Work will take place from the intersection, west to the railroad crossing.

Traffic will be detoured.

The State Route 235 detour will be U.S. 224 to I-75, to SR 18, back to SR 235.

The State Route 613 detour will be I-75 to U.S. 224, to SR 65 back to SR 613.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.

Get more on the project, including maps of the detours, by clicking here.