Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings In Hancock And Putnam Counties

A supercell thunderstorm prompted some tornado warnings for northern Putnam County and northern Hancock County as it rumbled through the area on Tuesday night.

Our severe weather partner WTOL-11 is reporting that a funnel was seen in Continental, in Putnam County, and then there was a confirmed tornado near Leipsic.

It was initially unclear if the tornado caused any damage.

One of the tornado warnings initially included Findlay and the weather sirens could be heard going off in town.

The cell that prompted the tornado warnings continued to move east/northeast, and the National Weather Service let the warning expire at 9:15 Tuesday night.

Most of the state was under a Tornado Watch on Tuesday night as strong storms made their way across the state.