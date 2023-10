The City of Findlay says a street will be closed for a few days for sewer repairs.

South Blanchard Street will be closed to through traffic from Second Street to Third Street beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3rd through October 4th for sanitary sewer repair.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The Engineering Department will release updates when information becomes available.

People with questions can call 419-424-7121.