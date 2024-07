(From the City of Findlay)

STREET RESURFACING: The Street Department will be milling and paving the below streets the week of 7/15 and 7/22.

-Bluebonnet Drive

-Bittersweet Drive

-Williams St. (6th St. to dead end)

-Imperial Lane (Bristol Dr. to Saratoga Dr.)

-Downtown alley between E. Crawford St. and E. Sandusky St. (Between Findlay Brewing Co. and St. Paul’s Church)

Please contact the Public Works Department with any questions (419) 424-7181.