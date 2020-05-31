Street Painting Event Kicks Off Pride Month In Findlay

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay held a street painting event to kick off Pride Month.

At the intersection of South Main Street and West Main Cross Street they painted an outline of Ohio colored in with rainbow colors and a star showing where Findlay is located. (picture courtesy of LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay)

Executive Director Dr. Jasmin Bradley says Findlay has made progress recently when it comes to respecting the LGBTQ community.

She added that it’s more important than ever to speak up for marginalized voices and she’s noticing that more and more people want to be a part of that voice.

“You can see there’s people gathered around today because they want to be part of something and they know this is part of making history in Findlay.”