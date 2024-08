(From the City of Findlay)

Car Tunes on Main will be held on August 3, 2024, from 12noon-5pm.

Main Street from Lincoln Street to Front Street and Main Cross, Crawford, Sandusky, and Hardin Streets from East Street to Cory Street will be closed for the event.

Visit https://www.flagcitycorvettes.com/car-tunes-2024 for more information.