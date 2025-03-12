Streets Closing For Sewer Repairs And Tree-Cutting Work

(From the City of Findlay)

On March 13, 2025, George Street will be closed between Main Street to Cedar Avenue for a sewer repair. This closure will be from 7am-3pm.

On March 13, 2025, Morey Avenue will be closed between Swing Avenue to Davis Street for tree-cutting work being done by Hancock County. This closure will be from 8am-3pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas.

The City of Findlay will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available.