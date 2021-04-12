Stretch Of Interstate 75 To Be Reduced To One Lane

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that a stretch of Interstate 75 in Findlay will be reduced to one lane for a few hours.

ODOT says I-75 southbound, between County Road 99 and U.S. 224 (Trenton Avenue), will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday night April 13th from 7 to midnight.

The left lane will be open for traffic and the right two lanes will be closed.

The lane closures are necessary to allow for pavement testing operations.