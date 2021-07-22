STRICT Center Gets $100,000 Donation

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation presented the City of Findlay with a $100,000 grant towards the new regional training center for emergency responders.

Mayor Christina Muryn says the STRICT Center will benefit emergency personnel throughout the county.

Mayor Muryn accepted the $100,000 check from Foundation President & CEO Brian Treece on behalf of the Findlay Fire Department. (pictured below)

STRICT stands for Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command Training Center.

The estimated cost of the training complex is $1,000,000, with construction funding from a joint effort of public, private, and non-profit funds.

Other donations include funds from Campbell’s, Valfilm, Marathon Petroleum, the Hancock County Firefighters Association, McComb Fire Department, Hancock County Commissioners, Washington Township Fire Department, and Whirlpool.

Additionally, Findlay City Council has allocated $250,000 towards the project.

The STRICT Center would be a city-owned, multi-agency training complex located behind Findlay Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.

Conceptual drawings for the facility show two buildings, including a “Burn Building” and a “Tower Building”.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says the structures will allow for live fire training, technical rescue, law enforcement, EMS, and other training scenarios.

“An exciting aspect of the STRICT Center is the ability for our safety agencies to train together. At almost every emergency, there is a fire department, law enforcement and an EMS component all working alongside each other. Currently it is difficult for these agencies to train as a unit, even though we respond together. The STRICT Center will allow that joint training to happen on a regular basis.”

Learn more about the STRICT Center by clicking here.