Strong Storms Possible, Wind Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service says some strong storms are possible overnight and into Saturday morning.

Strong winds will be the primary concern during any storm that may develop.

And then once the storm threat has passed, Findlay and Hancock County will be under a Wind Advisory with strong wind gusts possible along and behind cold front late Saturday morning through Saturday night.

The Wind Advisory will go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Winds will be blowing from the west at 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 at times.

The gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects so make sure you secure your inflatable Santa or take him down temporarily.

Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result.