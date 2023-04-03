Stronger Distracted Driving Law Taking Effect In Ohio

Ohio’s new and stricter distracted driving law, which makes distracted driving a primary offense, goes into effect on Tuesday.

The new law includes a wide ban on using and holding a phone while driving.

“In most circumstances law enforcement will now be able to immediately stop any driver seen manipulating a device instead of focusing on the road,” Governor Mike DeWine said.

Under the new law, a driver may still use their device in specific circumstances, such as when their vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light.

Drivers are permitted to swipe their phones to answer a call and to hold their phones to their ears during phone conversations if the call is started and stopped with a single touch or swipe.

Emergency calls are permitted in all circumstances.

There will be a six-month grace period for drivers to educate themselves about the new law.