Student From Estonia In Findlay For Summer Exchange Program

(From the Findlay Police Department)

If you are wondering who is the one going around Findlay during the day knocking on doors, it is a university student from Estonia, Ranel Rannik.

He is doing a summer exchange program selling educational books and apps for families from young toddler all the way to college prep.

This is Ranel’s first week in Findlay, so if you see him please say hello to him.

Ranel has acquired his vendor’s permit approved by the City of Findlay.