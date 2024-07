(From Liberty-Benton Local Schools)

As a reading project this spring, Elliana organized a Dog Walkathon to benefit the Humane Society.

Participants logged the miles their dogs walked during a two-week window in May, and the dog who walked the most received a gift basket filled with treats and toys.

Congratulations to the Stripe family and to Elliana for raising over $135 for the Humane Society!

