Student Taken To Hospital After Being Struck By Car In School Parking Lot

A student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot at the Liberty-Benton Local Schools campus at 9190 County Road 9.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 7:30 Monday morning in the high school parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said an 11-year-old student was struck by a car being driven by an 18-year-old.

The 11-year-old was transported by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.