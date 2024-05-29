Students Experience 19th Century School Day At Little Red Schoolhouse

Liberty-Benton third-graders traveled back in time on their trip to the Little Red Schoolhouse.

They sewed their own copybooks, practiced penmanship with quills and ink, and used slates and chalk for a math lesson.

“What a fun and educational experience!” the school district said on Facebook.

The Little Red Schoolhouse is a one-room, rural brick schoolhouse built in the 1840s where schoolchildren can go and experience a 19th-century school day.

It’s located on County Road 236 in Findlay and is managed by the Hancock Historical Museum.

(Pics courtesy of Liberty-Benton Local Schools)