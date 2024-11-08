Students Honor Local Veterans With Patriotic Program

The students at Findlay’s Chamberlin Hill Elementary saluted local Veterans with their 27th Annual Veterans Day Program on Friday.

The Veterans were treated to a student program featuring patriotic songs and performances and then were served a nice lunch.

One of the videos below is the 5th graders performing the Armed Forces Medley, during which Veterans stood to be recognized when the song of their branch of the armed forces was performed.

Findlay’s Veterans Day Parade will be held on Sunday, November 10 beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street. Get more details here.

Veterans Day is on Monday, November 11.